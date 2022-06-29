School board member pleads to lesser charge after marijuana allegation

A Central York School Board member will pay a fine to settle a reduced charge in what started as an alleged marijuana possession case.

Corey Thurman, 43, of Manchester Township, pleaded guilty to a summary offense of disorderly conduct Tuesday during a hearing before District Court Judge Scott Laird in York Township.

As part of the agreement, Trial Deputy Prosecutor Simon Ryder said a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana was withdrawn and replaced by the new disorderly conduct count.

More:Co-defendant sentenced for role in Dover teen's shooting death

More:York County coroner IDs man who died after York City shooting

More:Celebration of life planned for slain Central York teacher

Laird then fined Thurman $300 plus court costs as the sentence.

A York County Regional Police Officer alleged he smelled burnt marijuana after driving up behind the SUV Thurman was driving at Springwood and Chestnut Hill roads the night of April 19. The officer followed Thurman on Springwood up to about Pauline Drive, alleging he still smelled marijuana, until pulling him over for a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Giant supermarket along Pauline, according to details in the criminal complaint.

The officer alleged that, amid the smell of marijuana, Thurman let him search the SUV. That officer said he found found two cigar wrappers, each containing marijuana in the center console armrest, the complaint shows.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

In December, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the smell of marijuana can be a factor police use to justify a search without a warrant but can't be the sole basis for it. It wasn't clear Wednesday if the officer in Thurman's case had additional cause for the search.

Last week, York Regional Lt. Ken Schollenberger said the officer involved is an expert on the law for driving while intoxicated by drugs and alcohol. He said the officer followed the law of needing a cause, consent or a warrant to search the car.

With Thurman’s guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the case will be reclassified from a criminal case to a non-traffic matter.

Thurman told the court he would pay the fine and costs in full.

He joined the school board last November as a Democrat. He was also a professional baseball pitcher for the York Revolution and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Meredith Willse contributed reporting to this story.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.