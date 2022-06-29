Child pornography charges filed against York City man: police

A York City man faces child pornography and other related charges, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Harrison Rineholt, 48, of York City was arraigned Tuesday in the court of Magisterial District Judge James Morgan on second-degree felony charges of child pornography possession, child pornography dissemination and failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements. Rineholt was also charged with criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.

Bail was set for Rineholt at $200,000 and was taken to the York Couty Prison to await a preliminary hearing.

On Tuesday, state police said a search warrant was executed at Rineholt’s home in the 700 block of Pershing Avenue in York City. Electronic devices were seized and examined, which led to Rineholt being charged.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation Computer Crime Task Force conducted an investigation of file sharing networks that was initiated by PSP Corporal Anthony Reppert.

