York County Coroner IDs woman who died after three-vehicle crash in Hanover

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died after a three-vehicle car crash in Hanover.

Paulette Dubbs, 75, of McSherrystown, Adams County, died Saturday as a result of the crash after a probable coronary event, according to the coroner.

The crash was first reported at 11:51 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive in Hanover, according to the coroner.

No autopsy was performed, but a routine toxicology was obtained, according to the report. The death was ruled accidental.

Dubbs, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, crossed four lanes of traffic in her Kia Soul before hitting two other cars, the coroner said.

There were multiple passengers in both cars that were hit, but the York County Coroner's office did not provide information on their injuries.

Hanover Borough Police are investigating.

