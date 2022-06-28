Co-defendant sentenced for role in Dover teen's shooting death

The hearing was relatively short, like a punctuation mark at the end of a paragraph, taking about a few minutes to sentence a man for his role in the shooting death of a Dover-area teenage girl three years ago.

Sterling Frantz, 23, of York City, returned to a York County Common Pleas courtroom Tuesday to hear his sentence as part of his guilty plea in the case. Judge Harry Ness ordered him to serve five to 10 years in a state prison.

Frantz pleaded guilty May 17 to a felony count of aggravated assault — one defined in court records as causing or attempting to cause injury with “extreme indifference.” The charge was added while counts of first- and third-degree murder and conspiracy were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

He admitted he rode in a car with his co-defendant, DaiQuan Dickerson, the evening 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker was shot and killed across from William Penn high school in December 2019.

Shoemaker’s family declined to speak during the sentencing hearing. Frantz also opted not to make a statement.

“I do not have anything to say, your honor,” he told the judge.

He did offer a letter to Shoemaker’s family during the hearing. The family also submitted a written statement as part of the pre-sentence investigation, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Erin Kraska said.

During Dickerson’s trial, Frantz testified against the 20-year-old Red Lion man, alleging he drove up next to Shoemaker’s car on West College Avenue and fired at it with a handgun from the driver’s seat.

Shoemaker was shot, but continued driving until she crashed into a tree near Cookes House Lane. She died from her injuries a short time later. Two boys in her car with her were also injured in the situation.

Frantz testified at trial that earlier that day he met Shoemaker to sell her some marijuana, but the two boys who were with her ambushed him and robbed him of the weed and cash.

He told Dickerson, his supplier at the time, about the robbery and, he alleged, Dickerson then insisted they go for a ride. Frantz told the jury Dickerson was upset about losing money from the robbery and wanted to find Shoemaker’s car.

Dickerson also testified during his trial and alleged Frantz was the shooter, that Frantz had convinced him to chase down Shoemaker’s car.

The jury sided with Frantz’s version of events and convicted Dickerson of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a handgun without a permit. He was sentenced in May to life in prison for the murder count with another 20-40 years on top for the other charges.

During Frantz’s sentencing, Kraska said Shoemaker’s family wanted a sentence of 10-20 years in prison for him.

“His actions were a large part of what led to the death of the victim,” Kraska said.

Judge Ness apologized, saying he couldn’t give a term that high, that he had to work within state sentencing guidelines for that felony.

“You’ve lost a child, there’s nothing harder to get over,” Ness said. “I’m sorry I cannot meet your request in this case.”

