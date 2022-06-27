Celebration of life planned for slain Central York teacher

A little over a month after she died, a slain Central York High School teacher’s life will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Erin Walker, 36, died May 22 after she was shot in a dispute with a neighbor who then killed himself. Spring Garden Township Police believe the dispute was over a shed built shortly before the shooting.

Since her death, the community has started fundraisers for Walker's 3-year-old daughter, Charlea, and scholarships for Central York High School students. By Monday, the Erin Walk Memorial Fund had raised almost $68,000. To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-ms-walker.

The community has also gathered in front of the high school to mourn for her and celebrate what would have been her birthday on May 30.

The celebration of life will take place in the Central York High School Auditorium, 601 Mundis Mill Road.

