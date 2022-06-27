NEWS

Celebration of life planned for slain Central York teacher

Meredith Willse
York Dispatch

A little over a month after she died, a slain Central York High School teacher’s life will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Thursday.  

Erin Walker, 36, died May 22 after she was shot in a dispute with a neighbor who then killed himself. Spring Garden Township Police believe the dispute was over a shed built shortly before the shooting.  

Community members mourn the loss of social studies teacher Erin Walker, 36, with a memorial of flowers and heart-felt notes at Central York High School in Springgettsbury Township, Monday, May 23, 2022. According to police, Walker was fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide following a dispute Saturday. The neighbor, Daniel Berry, 59, then turned the gun on himself. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Since her death, the community has started fundraisers for Walker's 3-year-old daughter, Charlea, and scholarships for Central York High School students. By Monday, the Erin Walk Memorial Fund had raised almost $68,000. To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-ms-walker.

The community has also gathered in front of the high school to mourn for her and celebrate what would have been her birthday on May 30. 

Her obituary can be found here

The celebration of life will take place  in the Central York High School Auditorium, 601 Mundis Mill Road.

Central York High School social studies teacher Erin Walker, seen in a 2016 file photo.

