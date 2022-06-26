Woman dies after three-vehicle crash in Hanover

A woman is dead after a three-vehicle car crash in Hanover on Saturday, according to a report by the York County Coroner.

The victim, whose name has not been released yet, died a few hours after the accident was first reported at 11:51 a.m. Saturday at Wilson Avenue and Eisenhower Drive in Hanover, according to the report.

The woman, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, crossed four lanes of traffic before hitting two other cars, the coroner said.

There were multiple passengers in both cars that were hit, but the York County Coroner's office does not provide information on injuries.

Hanover Borough Police is investigating.

