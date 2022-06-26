Why We Pride: 'Conversion therapy' made Maria McCargo Gable physically ill

Editor's Note: "Why We Pride" is a series of articles recounting the experiences of LGBTQ people in York County. The following story contains discussion of so-called conversation therapy, a widely discredited practice in which LGBTQ people are forced to undergo therapy designed to make the straight.

When Maria McCargo Gable first realized she wasn't straight — at the age of 12 — she tried everything to stop those feelings.

She prayed.

She fasted.

She immersed herself in biblical scripture readings.

But her prayers were never answered. It took years for her to realize she was perfect and loved just the way she is.

“It took me a long time to realize that. It took me getting married, getting divorced, having children,” Gable said. “But I finally came to the realization for myself that I am OK the way that I am. The way that I feel is not a mistake.”

Though she came to this realization now at 54 years old — and has since surrounded herself with loved ones who do accept her — the journey to reach that point was traumatic and painful.

Her first husband, upon her coming out, outted Gable and forced her into Baltimore-based conversion therapy.

“I was physically ill because of it. I lost weight. I had no appetite,” Gable recalled. “It was torture.”

Looking back at that period of her life in 2010, Gable still wasn’t sure how she survived.

“I felt as though I was going to die if I did not get out of it, if I didn't remove myself from the marriage and be who I truly was,” Gable said, “I was going to die.”

Conversion therapy is an attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. Therapy with these clinics attempts to gaslight the patient into thinking they are mentally ill and use psychological interventions to change sexual orientation, according to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

Nearly 700,000 LGBTQ adults ages 18 to 59 in the U.S. have received conversion therapy, and about half of them received the treatment as adolescents, GLAAD reported.

In 2010, San Francisco State University published a study denouncing conversion therapy as a harmful and damaging. LGBTQ youths whose parents or caregivers highly rejected them because of their identity, for instance, were more than eight times more likely to report having attempted suicide and almost six times more likely report high levels of depression, GLAAD published on its website.

After the four-year stint in conversion therapy, Gable took a leap. Within a month’s time, Gable had separated from her husband, created a new bank account and found a new place to live.

She's now happily married to her wife of five years.

For many within the LGBTQ community, coming out rarely happens only once.

So when Gable took the leap to come out to her religious parents next, she was certainly apprehensive.

Growing up in a religious household with both her mother and grandmother serving as ordained ministers, Gable thought she wouldn’t be accepted.

“My mother just looked at me and said, ‘I am your mother. I love you with everything that's in me to the core of who you are. She said, there's nothing that you can do that would make me not love you,’” Gable said. “And, you know, at that moment, all of the fear and all of the pain that I held onto for years dissipated.”

Looking back on it now, Gable said she should have told her parents sooner, but fear from an early age consumed her.

Coming out to her three children was a similar feat. All three, with varying degrees of age between them, all responded saying they always knew deep down their mother was not straight.

Gable’s experiences with coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community have firmly resolved her stance on being part of York County’s Rainbow Rose Center.

She now serves as its vice president and often helps both parents and adults navigate the challenges associated with being part of the community.

For many who are not fully out or are in the closet, that road can be challenging and painful to navigate. Gable said the most important thing to do is to not be so hard on oneself.

“When having that feeling, you just want to take your time and you have to do what's right for you and take care of yourself along the path,” Gable said. “If that means you only come out to those friends or a couple of people — so be it — at least you have that support system within there.”

Coming out is a process, she said.

“Give yourself some grace," Gable added. "Don't be hard on yourself because you're not further along than where you think you should be."

