York City resident, two others killed in Adams County wreck

A York City man and two juvenile passengers died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash that left three others seriously injured.

State police said Christopher Heflin, 37, of York City, and two juvenile passengers — whose names have not been released as of Thursday — were killed after the 2011 Jeep he was driving left the roadway on Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, Adams County, and struck a tree. The vehicle then came to rest in a cow pasture.

Three other passengers were transported to WellSpan York Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. They included April Ditzler, 37, of York City; Vincent Martin, 32, of Gettysburg; and a 17-year-old passenger whose name has not been released.

State police said the Jeep was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the road.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

