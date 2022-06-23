Will rain dampen your weekend plans?

After a dreary Thursday, the weekend weather outlook looks great in York County, the National Weather Service in State College said.

Forecasters called for some patchy fog early on Friday, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high of 83 degrees and a low of 64 Friday night.

Saturday will be warm with a high of 88 degrees and a low of 66.

Sunday will be sunny and warm with a high of 89 degrees and a low of 69, Rain comes back into the forecast after 2 a.m. There is a 60% chance at that time.

Monday, showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Forecast is mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees and a 60 % chance of rain. Monday night, there will be a low of 59 with a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms before 8 p.m.

