'Mamma Mia!' After years of delay, Dallastown students put on musical

After two years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallastown Area High School students will finally get to perform Mamma Mia!

The play was scheduled for late March 2020, but COVID had other plans, according to a school press release. Students went home March 13, 2020, about two weeks before opening night. It was only supposed to last for two weeks to help flatten the curve, but school remained virtual for the rest of the school year.

This year, Dallastown’s Musical Theater and Vocal Directors decided to try putting the play on again to give some closure after then-cast members worked so hard to put the play on before it was canceled.

Eleven alumni will come back to perform with currently enrolled students.

The play is set for 7 p.m. July 7 through July 9 and a showing at 2 p.m. July 9 and 10. Tickets are $12 each and available for purchase through https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/62994.

