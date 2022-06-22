York Suburban announces new assistant superintendent

York Suburban announced that Rebecca Lorfink will be the district’s next assistant superintendent.

The board voted to approve her new role, taking Scott Krauser’s current role. He will be moving up to superintendent at the end of the month when current superintendent Timothy P. Williams retires.

"It is truly an honor to be given this opportunity by such a well-renowned district,” Lorfink said, in a district-made video to introduce herself to the community.

She has been an educator for 25 years and worked with all grades as a teacher and administrator, most recently as principal at Susquenita Elementary School.

“I look forward to applying the collective knowledge from my former experiences and collaborating with you, your students, staff and community members of this great district,” she said.

Lorfink said she's excited to continue the positive momentum set by those who worked there before her. She thanked the community for entrusting her with the important role and said she can’t wait to meet them in the next school year, which will begin in August.

