Severe weather possible Wednesday in York County, forecasters warn

Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Thunderstorms may also produce locally heavy rainfall that could lead to isolated flash flooding. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain.

Early in the day, weather will be partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night. showers and thunderstorms are likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 62. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

