Seven Valleys Fire Department receives grant for safety training

Seven Valleys Fire Department in York County was among four fire departments awarded $1,000 grant from Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania.

The department was awarded the grant for being the top department in its region completing free natural gas safety training from the company.

Columbia Gas offered a grant for the fire department with the most course completions in each of its four Pennsylvania territories September 13 to December 13, 2021.

The other three departments receiving the $1,000 grant from Columbia Gas were Upper St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department, in Pittsburgh; Moon Run Volunteer Fire Department, in McKees Rocks; and Hempfield Fire Department, in Greensburg.

Overall, 108 first responders completed the training. Over 43 different fire departments across the state had at least one first responder complete the training during the promotional period.

The free interactive online course is provided through the Northeast Gas Association. It was developed in partnership with emergency and training professionals to provide first responders with the information needed to safely identify and respond to incidents that involve natural gas pipelines and other natural gas facilities.

Although the promotional grant period is over, first responders can still take advantage of the free online training.

To register for the First Responder Natural Gas Safety Training Program, participants in Pennsylvania should visit www.columbiagaspa.com/emergency-responders, click the link to the training page, and complete the registration form. Once a user ID and password is created, participants will be granted access to the e-learning modules and resources in a safe, virtual environment.

