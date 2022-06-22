Central York school board member faces marijuana charge: Police

A Central York School Board member will appear before a district judge June 28 on a marijuana possession charge, according to police reports.

York County Regional Police said Corey L. Thurman, 43, pulled up to a red light at Springwood Road and Chestnut Hill Road at 9:58 p.m. on April 19, when a patrol officer stopped behind him.

The officer reportedly noticed a burnt marijuana odor outside when no other vehicles were around, according to court records. The officer followed Thurman as he turned onto Springwood Road, still allegedly smelling the odor.

When Thurman pulled onto Pauline Drive, at which point the officer pulled him over and conducted a traffic stop, the report states. The officer claimed to notice an “overwhelming odor of fragrance followed by an odor of burnt marijuana” as he stood next to the driver’s side.

After Thurman consented to have his car searched, the officer found two cigar wrappers, each containing marijuana. Police said a pre-rolled marijuana cigarette found inside one of the cigar rappers field-tested positive for marijuana and weighed one gram.

Thurman faces a single misdemeanor charge of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use. His preliminary hearing is set for June 28 before Magisterial District Judge Scott Laird.

Thurman did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

In December, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the smell of marijuana can be a factor police use to justify a search without a warrant — but can't be the sole basis for it. It wasn't clear Wednesday if the officer in Thurman's case had additional cause for the search.

A spokesperson for the York County Regional Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

