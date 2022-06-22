Central York school board agrees on budget compromise with tax increase

The Central York school board settled on a compromise Monday to raise taxes by 2.25% and adopt the final budget for the upcoming school year.

Board members decided in a May meeting to raise the taxes from the proposed 2% to add another school resource officer to the $101 million dollar budget. To support the additional position, the board compromised on raising it to 2.25%.

The tax increase would mean that a property assessed at $250,000 would pay $5,198 in annual taxes to the district. That's an increase from the $5,083 the same property owner would've paid under the previous budget.

School officials met with Springettsbury Township officials at the end of May to discuss the position, which the township previously denied. If the Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors approves it during their meeting at 7 p.m. June 24 at 50 Commons Drive, the school board will discuss the position again in a July meeting.

The township's meeting will be streamed on Zoom, which will be posted on the town's website and Facebook page.

If approved in July, the police will have an officer in place for the first day of school.

“I know we have discussed this for probably 10-plus hours,” board president Kyle King said before opening the budget topic for discussion.

Board member Amy Milsten said she was going to vote yes, but this was a compromise on her end because she doesn’t believe the budget satisfies everything. She said there is a strong need for certain positions such as needs in nursing, counselors and mental health support.

“We are bleeding support staff and lots of open positions because of … the pay at those positions,” she said.

Previously calling this a "shoestring budget," Milsten would prefer the budget to have more wiggle room so more money was available for the services she thinks are important.

Board vice president Judi Grothe added she was voting yes, but she isn’t happy about voting to increase taxes.

“I do feel this is remnants of the previous administration that we’ve had to deal with this budget,” she said, explaining she will continue to push for a conservative budget and make necessary cuts.

Board member Tim Strickler said the budget created a “robust discussion” among board members, which it should do.

Board member Wendy Crane also said she will be voting yes, but she and board member Danielle Allison both agreed they didn’t want to raise taxes.

Allison said it is painful making cuts. She is cutting subscriptions because of gas pricing now.

Board treasurer Vicki Gruth is aware residents are hurting from the inflation, but so are the schools.

"The same things we do are now more expensive and so we have to find that balance where we’re not overburdening the taxpayer but at the same time … everything is being covered,” Gruth said.

All board members voted yes to adopting the budget.

The next school board meeting is 6:30 p.m. July 18 at 775 Marion Road Residents can attend in person or online on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWkB16bFmoScfZyxCVIuXhQ.

