Bear mating season means increased sightings across York County

York County Regional Police are making residents aware of increased bear sightings in the county in recent months.

These coincide with the bears' mating season — typically June through July — so there's nothing unusual about the sightings. Police said bears were most recently spotted to the northeast of East Manchester Township and in southern Windsor Township.

More:Bear spotted in York County neighborhoods: 'It is more afraid of us'

More:Two York County men killed in Maryland crash

More:Argument between brothers ends with one dead, other charged: police

Female bears, or sows, will chase off their previous litter of cubs that are 1 ½ to 2 years old so they can mate with adult males, or boars, police said.

The young bears, police said, are generally curious as they try to find an area to make their home territory. The bears will travel long distances, so seeing them in the area is usually only for a short time — unless there's a ready supply of food.

Police advised residents to minimize the opportunities for the bears to find food around their property. Bears are usually attracted to the scent of food scraps left in garbage cans outside, bird feeders, pet food left outside, gardens and food grease on outdoor grills.

More:After Diversity Day fallout, school considers yanking meetings from internet

More:Child vaccination is the responsible choice, for the children and society

More:Severe weather possible Wednesday in York County, forecasters warn

Bears generally avoid humans, the police said. They will run off when they see or smell humans. But the public should not underestimate a bear’s size, speed or strength. They are very fast for their size and even a juvenile bear’s claws are long and sharp enough to cause damage to an adult human. They should not be approached at any time, police said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission provides several suggestions or warnings for people to use in case of encountering a black bear:

Alert the Bear – make noise so the bear can hear you, see you and or smell your human scent. Do not surprise a bear as they can be unpredictable at that time.

Get Back – slowly walk away while facing the bear so you know where the bear is.

Do not run! Stay Calm – While walking away do not make sudden movements. Attempt to get space between yourself and the bear and to a place of safety: residence, vehicle or other obstacle to be placed between yourself and the bear.

Pay Attention – Bears may stand up in order to use their senses to determine what you are. Do not view this as a sign of aggression. Continue to walk away while facing the bear and make noise. Talking loudly and some even speak to the bear, “Go Away, Bear!”

Fight back – Black bear attacks are extremely rare. If a black bear attacks, you should fight back by using anything available to you to strike at the bear.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.