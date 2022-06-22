After Diversity Day fallout, school considers yanking meetings from internet

Northeastern School District school board meetings could be pulled from the internet shortly after they're posted — under the rationale that closed captioning excludes people with hearing impairments.

In written advice given to board members, solicitor William Zee suggested removing the recordings after meeting minutes are approved, typically at the next meeting. He explained that the recordings grew out of the COVID pandemic — when the public could not attend in person — but that there's no requirement for them to continue.

Northeastern came under scrutiny recently after its high school's Diversity Day — an event intended to teach students to embrace the things that make them different — devolved into alleged bullying by both students and their parents online. Subsequently, the board itself drew criticism for its response.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The board's treasurer, Vanessa Snell, said the rationale for removing the meeting recordings is that the recordings violate the American Disability Act, which mandates that public amenities be accessible to all.

Snell gave the example of how YouTube's closed captioning treats the acronym for Lincoln Intermediate Unit, a subject that's often thrown around during board discussions.

"Especially for LIU, the closed captioning states 'I Finesse’s smell' every single time,” she said. "[The solicitors] said it is very, very poor and it doesn’t meet the American Disability Acts for the standards.”

That issue didn't bother her before, Snell said, but it does now.

Of course, closed captioning is not the only concern.

Board President Michael Redding raised the danger of lawsuits emerging from members of the public mishearing things on the video stream.

“I hear there’s lawsuits coming for things that we did not do,” he said. “So I’m here to set the record straight- the only way to end the evil is to confront it.”

He suggested that if the public has questions, they should come to a board meeting and ask.

More:'Diversity Day' event devolves into culture war amid bullying allegations

More:Two York County men killed in Maryland crash

More:Bossom, Jefferson take down Manchester; with other Central League baseball action

Redding, in a separate email after the meeting, said the automatic YouTube captioning is often inaccurate.

“Therefore, if you are unable to hear and are following the caption test being displayed, you could be inadvertently misinformed due to a poor translation,” he said.

He said this is the first step to modifying the policy to create a new procedure.

“And from what I understand, the policy has not been modified for draft review at this time,” he wrote. “It will be part of the agenda when it is.”

His understanding is the district will live stream the meeting and leave the video up until the official minutes are adopted in the following board meeting before the video is permanently removed.

The school board also discussed updates on the construction at the high school. The board was told construction crews were delayed due to the supply chain crisis and events such as COVID cases. The crews are working extra days, including Father’s Day, trying to finish the project as quickly as possible.

An additional $162,000 was requested for construction such as adding security access controls and cameras and two floor sinks and piping for the cafeteria.

After a long discussion about what can be done, the board decided to talk about this again in the next meeting when they will have more information about how the construction is going on.

During the last public comment section, Rachel Williams, a high school English language development teacher said part of her role, outside teaching students to speak English, is to advocate for her students and their families to make sure their rights are safe.

Williams said her students fall into many subgroups in the district, such as Christian, Muslim, Jewish, gay, gifted, regular education or special education.

“As a district, it is important to remember that we represent all of these students,” she said.

Williams objected to some board members' suggestion of not having sexuality included in the high school’s Diversity Day.

“It is very important to distinguish the difference between a public and private school,” she said, explaining that some of those ideas from the community and board members are “ideals reserved for private schools.”

She reminded the board the first amendment allows everyone freedom of speech, expression and religion. It does not allow anyone to push their own beliefs onto others or take away others’ freedom of speech, she said.

More:Famous Budweiser Clydesdales trotting through York County this weekend

More:York County's CERT program gets Average Joe ready to help in an emergency

More:Brother arrested in 22-year-old's shooting death in York City Saturday

“We are charged with the duty of making ALL students feel welcome and safe,” she continued, adding the behavior of some of the board members has made students feel ashamed, unwelcomed and unsafe. She said LGBT students have the same right as the board member “has when placing a Bible on the table at school board meetings.”

He can express himself, she said, as can the LGBT students.

There are no board meetings set for July. To view meetings online, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWxE3CKTBKNcBLStRp75PsQ.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.