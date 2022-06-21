Woman sentenced for hiding grandmother's body in freezer to collect checks

A York Haven woman was ordered to serve up to two years in jail after admitting she kept her grandmother’s remains in a freezer for 15 years while collecting her Social Security checks.

Cynthia Black, 63, pleaded guilty in April to felony counts of receiving stolen property and theft by deception and a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse.

She heard her sentence Friday as a York County Court of Common Pleas judge imposed a term of 11-and-a-half-months to 23-months, followed by two years of probation. Court documents show she was ordered to report to the York County Prison on July 15.

The case began when potential home buyers found the body of Black’s grandmother, Glenora Reckford Delahay, in a chest freezer in 2019. The people were checking an outbuilding on a vacant property along Kralltown Road in Warrington Township when they uncovered the remains.

More:Argument between brothers ends with one dead, other charged: police

More:Man charged in child porn investigation

More:Spring Garden Township police investigating shooting incident

Court records show Black told investigators Delahay died at age 96 of natural causes in March 2003 at her home in Ardmore. Black froze the remains and kept them in Ardmore before moving them to the Warrington Township property when she lived there.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

She then left the freezer behind when she moved to York Haven, court documents show.

Broken down, Black’s sentence calls for the jail time on the two felony counts to run at the same time. The probation for the misdemeanor count will start after the jail term, according to court records.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.