Spring Garden Township police investigating shooting incident

Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Monday morning that may have injured at least one person.

At 12:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Windsor and Mulberry Streets where witnesses had stated that numerous shots were fired during the incident.

The shots were fired from a vehicle that left the scene and headed northbound on Mulberry Street, according to township police.

Police say evidence at the scene suggests that at least one person may have been injured from the gunfire. One home and a number of parked vehicles were also hit by the gunfire.

More:Argument between brothers ends with one dead, other charged: police

More:West York Borough Police seek suspects in shooting incident

More:One dead after late-night shooting in York City

The investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing.

Spring Garden Township Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed what happened or who may have information about the incident, contact Detective James Hott at (717) 843-0851 or jhott@sgtpd.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by clicking on the Submit a Tip button on our CRIMEWATCH website at www.sgtpd.org.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.