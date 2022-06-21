NEWS

Rain on the way after sunny holiday weekend: Weather forecast

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

After a sunny holiday weekend, the National Weather Service forecast calls for a rainy few days for York County.

That includes a chance for some severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

The good news: According to the NWS, sunshine is expected to return this weekend.

The weather outlook for the next seven days is: 

Tuesday - A slight chance of showers between noon and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. 

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 6 mph. 

Wednesday - A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. 

Wednesday Night - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then showers likely after 11 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. 

Rain forecast midweek The National Weather Service in State College is predicting rain Wednesday in York County. John A. Pavoncello photo

Thursday - A chance of showers, mainly before 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. 

Thursday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. 

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 84. 

Friday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. 

Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 84. 

Saturday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. 

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. 

Sunday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%. 

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%. 

