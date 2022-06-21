Rain on the way after sunny holiday weekend: Weather forecast
After a sunny holiday weekend, the National Weather Service forecast calls for a rainy few days for York County.
That includes a chance for some severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.
The good news: According to the NWS, sunshine is expected to return this weekend.
The weather outlook for the next seven days is:
Tuesday - A slight chance of showers between noon and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday - A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then showers likely after 11 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday - A chance of showers, mainly before 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
