Rain on the way after sunny holiday weekend: Weather forecast

After a sunny holiday weekend, the National Weather Service forecast calls for a rainy few days for York County.

That includes a chance for some severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

The good news: According to the NWS, sunshine is expected to return this weekend.

The weather outlook for the next seven days is:

Tuesday - A slight chance of showers between noon and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday - A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night - Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then showers likely after 11 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday - A chance of showers, mainly before 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

