Man identified in fatal Windsor Township crash

A man who died in a crash Sunday in Windsor Township has been identified.

Kirk N. Ruff, 41, of Red Lion, died as a result of injuries he received in a single-car crash in the 4300 block of East Prospect Road that occurred around 1:37 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy completed Monday revealed that Ruff died as a result of blunt force injuries to the head and neck, according to the coroner's office.

Ruff was a passenger in a 2007 Jeep Wrangler when the driver lost control and hit a telephone pole. Ruff, the coroner's office reported, was not restrained in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the scene of the incident. Deputy coroner Molly York responded to the scene to certify the death. Ruff was pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m.

York County Regional Police reported there were four other occupants in the Jeep, but did not reveal if they had injuries.

Speed may be a factor in the crash and impairment is a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is on-going.

