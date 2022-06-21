Famous Budweiser Clydesdales trotting through York County this weekend

Blind or visually impaired individuals in York County will have the chance to get up close and personal with the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses.

The event, hosted by Lancaster-based nonprofit VisionCorps, will invite individuals the chance to see the large animals up close, touch them and ask questions about them, according to a news release.

The event is slated for 9 a.m. Saturday at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market, located at 110 Ducktown Road in Hellam Township.

"This special opportunity will give youth in our program the chance to see and touch the horses," according to VisionCorps in a news release. "Adult clients will also participate in the event."

This is not the first time the visually impaired community has had the chance of meeting these horses.

VisionCorps — a nonprofit focused on independent living for vision-impaired individuals, which serves Lancaster, Lebanon, Chester, York and Adams counties — provides rehabilitation services to more than 1,200 people each year.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.