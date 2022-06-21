Bail set for woman in alleged kidnapping of 2-year-old girl

A York County judge set bail at $100,000 for a York City woman who allegedly stole a car with a 2-year-old girl inside before fleeing to Philadelphia.

Maria McKenzie, 27, allegedly stole a 2005 Suzuki SUV from a Royal Farms convenience store in Springettsbury Township on June 5 after the child’s mother, Tiffany Campbell, entered the store to buy food, court documents said. The car was running with 2-year-old Mya Campbell asleep in the back seat.

Five days later, on June 10, McKenzie was arrested by Philadelphia City Police officers after a statewide Amber Alert was issued concerning the missing child. The car was found abandoned with Mya still inside, according to Philadelphia police.

Philadelphia Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly said McKenzie was apprehended in the 600 block of Indiana Street in Philadelphia after officers saw her in the area. She was arrested without incident at 1:40 p.m. June 10 and was held at the city's Police Detention Center until she was sent back to York County to face charges.

McKenzie faces charges of kidnapping as well as unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, interference with custody of children and theft by unlawful taking.

On Monday, she appeared at an arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Barry L. Bloss. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled July 5.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

