Argument between brothers ends with one dead, other charged: police

An argument that began on a drive home from a wedding resulted in one brother fatally shooting the other, according to charging documents in the case.

Nathaniel Cutchall, 22, was charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother Logan, also 22, on Sunday. Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan denied Nathaniel bail after his arrest the same day.

The arrest came a day after the altercation that police say resulted in Logan being shot several times. Logan was taken to the WellSpan York Hospital, where he died at 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

According to the charging documents filed by York City Police, witnesses told detectives investigating the incident that Nathaniel was driving Logan and three other passengers back from the wedding. An argument between the two brothers ensued and resulted in Logan pulling out a gun. Nathaniel, seated in the rear driver’s side seat, took the gun away from his brother and unloaded it.

Logan Cutchall stopped the car and made the four passengers — including his brother — get out, police said. Logan left them on the side of the road.

After the four received a ride back to the 600 block of Linden Lane, where the Cutchall brothers lived, investigators say the argument between the two brothers continued. During that time, Nathaniel retrieved a gun from his bedroom and later handed it to Logan.

Witnesses told police that Logan pointed the guns at a number of people in the house, according to court records. Shortly after that, a physical altercation started in the kitchen between the two brothers. A short time after that, gunshots rang out.

A witness, according to the charging document, told police he saw Nathaniel holding a gun and Logan on the floor with gunshot wounds. Nathaniel fled the scene after that.

Nathaniel was located Sunday in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue and transported to the York City Police Detective Bureau with a gunshot wound to his right foot, which he had wrapped up. Detectives took pictures of the wounded foot and Nathaniel asked for an attorney, the charging document said, and then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Donna Cutchall, Nathaniel and Logan’s mother, posted on Facebook after the incident that resulted in Logan’s death: “I have devasting news, Logan passed away shortly after midnight with gunshot wounds. PLEASE, PLEASE pray for us. I am sorry some had to find out on fb, but I am in complete shock and frankly growing tired of repeating the long story over and over again. Please send prayers of healing for us.”

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

