Week-long celebration planned for Martin Library's grand reopening

Three years after proposing to revitalize a well-used facility, York County Libraries will celebrate the grand reopening of Martin Library with a week-long celebration July 11 through July 17.

Located at 159 E. Market St. in York City, the week’s festivities will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. July 11 in front of the library’s Market Street entrance.

The ribbon-cutting will include comments from York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert as well as several community leaders. Tours of the library will follow at 10 a.m.

“Our dedicated campaign leaders and volunteers raised funds for not just one, but three simultaneous library building projects through the ‘Imagine. Discover. Connect.’ capital campaign,” Lambert said in a statement. “It is with great pride that we invite the community to see the results firsthand as we celebrate the completion of Martin Library’s project.”

More:New digital tool will improve York County Libraries' diversity collections

More:Summer fun begins at the Red Lion Splash Pad

More:Burning Bridge: Riverfest celebrates history along the Susquehanna

Activities throughout the week will include a history of Martin Library program, self-guided tours, a creative program for teens and Luis Garay World Percussion.

The week of festivities concludes with a block party from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. The block party will be held on Queen Street to commemorate the grand reopening.

Maple Press and several local organizations have joined together to create a block party featuring games, music, performances, activities for kids, food trucks and library tours. York City will be closing a portion of Queen Street so that the library can hold the event just outside the children’s area. There is plenty of on-street parking near the library, and metered spots are free on Sundays.

Serving the community since 1935, Martin Library is one of York County’s oldest libraries and is a branch of York County Libraries. The renovation of the facility took 15 months to complete.

It is recognized as a PA Forward Gold Star library for its outstanding provision of programs and resources to community members. It was also the first library to receive the Library of the Year Award from the Pennsylvania Library Association.

Anyone with questions about the block party or other grand reopening events should call the library at 717-846-5300.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.