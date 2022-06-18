York County's CERT program gets Average Joe ready to help in an emergency

When a large-scale disaster takes place, first responders are often stretched to the limits of their abilities.

Too many things to handle. Too few hands to handle them.

In those situations, the average citizen can play a vital role in helping emergency workers help their neighbors, family and friends.

That's the premise of the Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT — average citizens who get emergency training to take on certain situations at a time when first responders have to take care of more serious situations.

CERT training has been around York County for 20 years. Mike Shanabrook, emergency planner for York City, was one of the first in York County to volunteer and go to Harrisburg to receive training on how to be a CERT instructor.

“The CERT program is about preparing the average citizen to be able to respond to help themselves, their family and their neighborhood," Shanabrook said.

York County can boast that it has more CERT-trained citizens than any county in Pennsylvania, which is well over a 1,000, Shanabrook said.

“According to folks at the state, they told us we have trained more citizens than any other county in the state, almost to the tune of 2-to-1,” Shanabrook said.

Getting the word out about the training and people coming forward wanting the training, Shanabrook said, have contributed to the state-leading numbers for York County.

For the most part, the average citizen has no idea what to do or how to handle an emergency situation.

“Ideally, you take the average Mr. or Mrs. Smith that doesn’t know anything about emergency preparedness and over a period of 20 to 25 hours we sit down and give them a background look at what emergency preparedness is, how they can help themselves and what their areas could possibly get hit with," Shanabrook said.

With the training received, he said, they want to be able to get people into a position where they can help themselves when emergency crews aren't able to come right away.

"We do such things as teach them how to keep someone as a viable patient. Very basic first aid to keep some stabilized until the cavalry arrives," Shanabrook said.

Lorin Fleming, who has been a CERT team leader and instructor for the past 20 years, said there are many components to the training that citizens receive.

Among those components, Fleming said, are preparedness (how do I prepare and prepare others to become a part of this organization), medical (spot life-threatening situations, recognize the ones you are trained to deal with and which ones need to be deferred to someone with more training), and hazards (what to do when you find hazardous materials — what can I deal with and what can’t I deal with).

Traffic, crowd control and working with pets are some other components Fleming teaches in his training.

“A large part of the training is hands on. We expect that most of our people are coming in out of the public with little or no experience but a desire to learn,” Fleming said. “None of our training is geared toward a specific event type. A lot of it is designed to give you a basis that you can apply to any event that happens."

There is a also a component on disaster psychology where they talk about post-traumatic stress, "because that will impact everybody, both the victims and the rescuers,” Shanabrook said.

Fleming said the team does training once or twice a year, depending on how many people are interested. Fleming tries to keep training classes small, 20 people are so, because facilities won’t allow to do more than that. Most times, there are six to 10 people in a class, he said.

People do tend to seek out the training after a major disaster or emergency happens, Fleming said.

“We see spikes during times of disaster,” Fleming said. “I would say we see more spikes from things like flooding and things like that. More of the weather related than we do off of domestic terrorism.”

Shanabrook said generally this area of Pennsylvania doesn’t get big, yearly emergency events like hurricanes. There are many ways that CERT trained volunteers can help in their community.

“We know we get snow and we get flash flooding, but we don’t get those great big wildfires that they have in the west or large events,” he said. “We try and encourage the people to get hooked up with their local fire departments or their emergency management agencies. In York County, there are 72 municipalities. Every municipality has an emergency manager. We encourage them to contact their emergency managers to let them know they want to help. I have this training. How can I help you in an emergency?”

One of the things that those who get CERT training receive, Shanabrook said, is a starter kit of emergency response supplies that they can build upon. It includes a vest, a helmet, gloves — a basic kit of emergency supplies.

“Because when a disaster happens, I tell them you’re running around with your equipment, and your helmet and your vest on, the average person says this person knows what they are doing. Let’s see how we can help them," he said.

Once they are trained, they often urge others to take part.

“One of the things that we do, we go through this training and we tell people they are my seeds. I want them to go out and try and recruit other members of their family or other members of their neighborhood. They are the basis of the start of my team," Shanabrook said

That training also empowers people to do things they wouldn't ordinarily do.

“We try to prepare the average citizen to deal with a lot of this stuff,” Shanabrook said. “In many cases its things people haven’t even considered or some people were aware of it, but never realized how far they could get with just a little bit of additional training and a little bit of skills.”

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.