Good Samaritans rescue unconscious man from burning car

A pair of Good Samaritans rescued an unconscious man from a burning vehicle following a crash Saturday in Windsor Township.

York County Regional Police reported that the two men, Ethan Johnson of Red Lion and Andrew Saylor of Wrightsville, removed an unconscious man from burning wreckage at 6:49 a.m. near 345 Windsor Road.

The man who was rescued was involved in a two-vehicle collision that involved a car and a pickup truck. Both vehicles involved caught fire. The other person involved in the crash also was injured.

A York County Regional Police officer assisted the unconscious driver until EMS workers arrived to the scene.

Fire crews arrived to put out the flames of the burning vehicles, both of which were fully engulfed.

Fire police shut down Windsor Road and provided traffic control to the area. The crash is still under investigation.

