What weather's in store over the long Father's Day, Juneteenth weekend?

The weather outlook for Father’s Day and the Juneteenth holiday weekend will be, in a word: Fantastic.

The National Weather Service in State College has some fair and cool days forecast the next few days leading into the work week.

The forecast ahead for the next few days is:

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night - Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Juneteenth – Father’s Day - Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday - A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night - A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

