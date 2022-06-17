Road closures announced for York City holiday weekend events

Attention motorists: A number of holiday weekend events will impact York City vehicle traffic starting Friday.

On Friday, St. Mary’s Cultural Festival 2022 will be in their parking lots and will close Court Street between College Avenue and Church Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m.

Also on Friday, George Street Dining will close George Street between Philadelphia Street and North Street from 5:30 to 11 p.m.

Saturday events in York City include the second day of the St. Mary’s Cultural Festival 2022. It will be in their parking lots and will close Court Street between College Avenue and Church Avenue from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Miss PA Show Us Your Shoes Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. Between 10 and 11 a.m., Pershing Avenue between Market Street and Philadelphia Street will be closed as a staging area. When the parade begins at 11 a.m., it will go east on Market Street to George Street, then north on George Street to Philadelphia Street. George Street will remain closed between Market Street and Philadelphia Street until all the contestants and vehicles can be moved out of that block. All roadways should be open by 1 p.m. Flagger Force will be handling traffic control.

The King Street Jam will close King Street between Duke Street and Queen Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Portions of Howard Street and Newton Avenue will also be closed.

George Street Dining will again close George Street between Philadelphia Street and North Street from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Mid-Atlantic Women’s Motorcycle Rally will go through York City along Market Street and Philadelphia Street between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. There are no road closures or restrictions for this event.

On Sunday, there will be a Juneteenth event at Campus Park/Voni Grimes Gym from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will close College Avenue between Duke Street and Queen Street.

Another Juneteenth event will close Penn Street between Market Street and Mason Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Also be advised that from June 16 through June 27, Miracles for York, an eight-day event with giveaways, boxed foods, tents, stage, audio/video equipment will be in Allen Park. There are no road closures, but increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic in this area is likely.

Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

