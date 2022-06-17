New Salem's Main Street is getting a facelift

Drivers in New Salem will have some road construction to contend with in the coming weeks.

A resurfacing project that will cover nearly a mile of Route 616, or Main Street, in the borough begins June 27, according to the state Department of Transportation. The work area within the borough limits will be just north of Cherylwood Drive to just south of West College Avenue. The start date is contingent on weather conditions.

The project, which is expected to be completed by Sept. 2, includes milling and overlaying the existing pavement, repairing the base, making minor drainage improvements, adding curb ramps and other improvements.

There will be short-term lane closures between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., , Monday through Friday. Drivers should be aware and drive with caution through the work zone.

JVI Group, Inc. of York Springs is the lead contractor on the $575,671 project

