Man charged in child porn investigation

A Warrington Township man faces child pornography charges after an investigation of images discovered online were traced back to York County, investigators said.

Gerald Smith, 33, was charged Wednesday with a felony count of having images of sex acts on a computer, another count of disseminating images of child sex acts and three counts of child pornography.

Investigators say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent images with a report to the Pennsylvania State Police on June 9. The images allegedly show a man, from about the waist down, behaving inappropriately over a sleeping child, according to details in a criminal complaint in the case.

Investigators tracked data from the images, including GPS coordinates on one file, to Smith’s home along the 700 block of Detters Mill Road in the Dover area. The data also revealed the images were taken by a mobile phone in January, the complaint shows.

During a search of Smith’s home, police found two mobile phones, including one matching the image data, and they had images of child porn on them, according to the state police.

The complaint shows the FBI had found the images during a separate investigation and ran them through the NCMEC’s identification system, apparently before the report was sent to the state police, the complaint shows.

Smith was jailed Wednesday on a $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled to be held in a district court July 18, court records show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.