Codorus State Park drowning victim was recent high school graduate

The 18-year-old who drowned Tuesday at Codorus State Park was a recent graduate of a nearby Christian boarding school.

Authorities said Jedaiah Silvanus-Lim, of Silver Spring, Md., drowned at the park after he and a group of young people went swimming in Lake Marburg. When the group had made it across, they noticed that Silvanus-Lim had not made it back with them and was having difficulty swimming.

During an attempt to help him, he went under and could no longer be seen, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

"We are grateful to have known Jedaiah, or as we liked to call him, Jedi," a statement by the Berks County-based Blue Mountain Academy read. "He was a friend to us all."

State park spokesman Wesley Robinson said that no swimming allowed in the lake and that the signs are posted stating that.

Robinson did say that the area where the group accessed the lake was not easily accessible to the general public.

There have been drownings at the lake in the past, Robinson said, noting a 24-year-old man drowned in the lake in July of last year.

Silvanus-Lim is survived by his mother, Shanna Lim, and his younger brother. His mother is an activist, artist and dancer, according to one of the GoFundMe pages.

The school paid tribute to Silvanus-Lim on social media.

“On behalf of the Blue Mountain Academy family, we extend our heartfelt sympathy and Christian love to the family and friends,” the school said on its Facebook page. “We are grateful to have known Jedaiah, or as we liked to call him, “Jedi”. He was a friend to us all. He had the power to draw a smile on everyone who was around him and was always respectful to all the staff.”

Silvanus-Lim was among the students featured in an upcoming promotional film for the school called “The Ambassadors” with him playing a character named Jake.

"We are very thankful for the time we had to work and interact with him in the making of this project and we are certain his message will encourage our hearts to continue on fulfilling the mission to be ambassadors,” the school’s statement read.

The school directed the community to a GoFundMe page to help Silvanus-Lim's family pay for funeral expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-shae-cover-the-funeral-for-jedaiah?fbclid=IwAR3NBgG-27oEr9QornKz-mNb2n0ryqHq1bW1RY2fOF1UoMxqTi7JkW8crKA.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.