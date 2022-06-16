Severe thunderstorms may bring hail, tornado risk to central Pa.

Hazardous weather is possible in York County Thursday afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging winds of up to 60 mph are possible in the late afternoon, mainly after 4 p.m., into the evening. Large hail with a diameter of an inch or larger is possible. An isolated, weak and short-lived tornado is also possible.

A high temperature of 86 degrees is expected Thursday afternoon with a 50% chance rain. New rainfall between a quarter and half inch is possible, the weather service stated.

Rain chances grow to 60% by evening with the possibility of a quarter to a half inch of additional rain possible.

The weather service stated that things will take a turn for the better this weekend.

On Friday, there is 20% chance of rain from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a high of 89 degrees. Winds between 6 to 14 mph are expected with gusts as high as 26 mph. Friday night, a 10 mph wind out of the northwest is expected with gusts to 20 mph with a low of 62 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 76, with a northwest wind of 14 mph blowing with gusts up to 24 mph. A low of 53 degrees is expected Saturday night.

Father’s Day Sunday will be sunny with a high near 77 degrees with a low around 54.

The start of the work week Monday will be sunny with a high near 80 and a low of 62 degrees.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

