Church opens doors for those in need of food, safety — and a place to color

In one corner of a room in Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, a paid Children's Aid Society employee hands out mail to sheltered and unsheltered people at the York C.A.R.E.S. Coffee Spot.

The Coffee Spot is open 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to help the homeless, those in a low spot in their lives or anyone who wants to stop in.

Steve Gross is usually there, handing out mail to the 80 to 100 people signed up for the service offered through the program, which has a P.O. Box that someone will check daily and deliver to the church. Gross, or someone else, will then sort and hand out the mail.

“That gives them a resource they wouldn’t have otherwise,” he said.

If he finishes the mail early, Gross goes around and makes small talk with those who frequent the Coffee Spot. Some have built a level of trust with Gross and will talk to him about whatever is on their mind, getting assistance or trouble with others. Then Gross can utilize his skills as a retired school administrator and former York Suburban guidance counselor and help them work through their problems.

When the Coffee Spot first opened in the Yo church, Gross heard 20 to 30 people were a lot. Now the program routinely serves between 60 and 70 people per day.

Gross recalled one day toward the end of May when 81 signed in. Some people come in just to check their mail or grab a bite to eat while others stay the full 2.5 hours the Coffee Spot is open to grab a bite, a nap or try to relax.

Gross did note most who attend are 18 and older. The Coffee Spot isn’t set up for children or animals to use the facility unless it is a service animal.

But, it does offer the adults a place to get out of the weather for a short period. There’s coffee, hot chocolate, cold drinks, water, Rice Krispies Treats and nutrition bars, which York C.A.R.E. budgets. Fruit and other perishable items appear from time to time come from donations.

Tables are spread across the middle of the room for people to sit and eat or, such as Marshall “The Artist” Stetler, color.

Stetler, 58, has been coming every few days for about a year to hang out with friends or get some quiet time to sit down and color in his book, which helps with his anxiety. He sells his artwork at Central Market.

Nineteen-year-old Brianna Nichols, who found out about the program a month prior, came in for food after not feeling well earlier that day.

She enjoys the positive energy and that help is offered when needed, such as Friends & Neighbors of Pennsylvania, who keeps a table there to assist patrons in getting a phone, sleeping bag or bus pass.

After being homeless for a year, Nichols recently obtained a place and is in the process of becoming a nurse, but she plans to volunteer there once her life settles and give back.

The Coffee Spot offers a napping station of four cots where people can catch some shut-eye behind a curtain on a stage.

“If somebody has had a lousy night, they didn’t get a whole lot of sleep, they can lay down for the two and a half hours that we’re open,” Gross said.

Gross said it is a safe space with no alcohol or drug use.

If some trouble starts stirring, Gross will address the issue by asking the trouble makers to stop or leave. He can suspend people if need be.

“I don’t like to do that, because again, this is one of the few places they can come,” he said.

Gross said most who come are nice and will stop when asked. Some of the trouble comes from those who lack certain emotional coping skills, which causes them to react the way they do. During those times, he tells them to take a walk to cool down, which they will.

“I’m not going to have a disturbance in here,” he said.

In addition to offering safety in the building, the staff and volunteers also try to notify patrons when dangerous weather such as thunderstorms or freezing temperatures are coming up. Staff and volunteers will hand out papers with the warning and information about shelters.

At the moment, masks are not needed. If COVID becomes more rampant, Gross said, they will go back to masking. Masks are available at the entrance.

In addition to the food and safety, there is also an area where patrons can receive clean, free clothes.

“Some days, it's a lot of things back there, somedays it gets a little scarce,” he said explaining the closet relies on donations.

Amy Dietz, who has volunteered there in the past year, said the program is always looking for more volunteers.

Gross said when they are shorthanded, they “make it work.”

“Anybody can serve coffee and snacks, they can help in (the clothing room),” Dietz said. “It’s a great humbling experience to those of us that volunteer.”

She was helping out in the clothing room in early June, which stocked clothes ranging from summertime to office attire. It depends on what is donated at the time.

Joel Folkemer, a pastor at Union, said men's clothes is always needed. For any looking to donate, the clothes cannot be stained or ripped and can be donated through the church or York C.A.R.E.S. Folkemer asks donors to call the organizations for more information.

The clothes are free, but the customers are only allowed to visit two times per month and 10 items per month.

“If somebody is new, so many people are just being released from prison or … showing up here because somebody dropped the off... I’m not going to tell them they can’t get 20 things,” she said. “But that’s because I’m a grandma and I have a soft heart.”

When the customers check out, Dietz will note who went shopping and how many items they took.

She will keep an eye out for specialty items for some customers, such as one person who was looking for cowboy boots. She listens to news the customers tell her, such as getting a home so they can get off the street.

“Those are the good stories,” she said, adding providing they are safe when they get off the street.

