New citizens to be sworn in as part of York City naturalization ceremony

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

There will be 28 new American citizens sworn in at 10 a.m. Thursday as part of a Naturalization Ceremony at the York Administrative Building. 

The ceremony is the culmination of many years of preparation for the candidates, who hail from 19 different countries, including: Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Congo (Kinshasa), Denmark, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Haiti, Ireland, Jamaica, Kenya, Kyrgyztan, Nepal, Peru, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam. 

Andriel Creque, 7, of York City, raises flags in the midst of applause as he celebrates his mother, Franjeska Garcia (not pictured), one of 19 new American citizens from 11 different countries during a Naturalization Ceremony at York County Administrative Center in York City, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Garcia is originally from Curacao. A group of 28 people will be sworn in as new citizens Thursday, June 16, 2022. Dawn J. Sagert photo

The ceremony recognizes the rights, responsibilities and importance of citizenship and provides access to services for new citizens. 

The ceremony will take place in the Ceremonial Courtroom on the second floor of the York Administrative Building, 28 E. Market St. in downtown York. 

