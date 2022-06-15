Man wanted in York City stabbing turns himself in: police

A man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old woman in York City on May 18 turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.

Terence Brabham, 35, was wanted for the stabbing death of Tamarra Deloache. Brabham turned himself into authorities at the York County Judicial Center just before 5 p.m.

Deloache was found dead around midnight May 18 in York City as a result "sharp force injuries," according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Brabham faces a criminal homicide charge.

Officers investigating an "unknown problem" found Deloache's body just after midnight May 18 at her residence in the first block of North State Street, according to police reports.

Brabham is awaiting a preliminary hearing in the court of Magisterial District Judge Thomas Harteis on the charge of criminal homicide, which is a first-degree felony.

