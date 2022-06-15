18-year-old drowns at Codorus State Park

An 18-year-old man drowned at Codorus State Park in Penn Township late Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5 p.m., a York County Coroner's Office report said.

A small group, including the 18-year-old man, were walking together when they decided to swim across the lake at the park. When the group had made it across, they noticed that the 18-year-old had not made it with them and was having difficulty swimming.

During an attempt to help him, he went under and could no longer be seen, the report said.

A 911 call was made and various entities made a search to find the man, but his body was found just before 9 p.m. The coroner's office listed his time of death at 8:36 p.m.

Chief deputy coroner Tania Zech and deputy coroner Tressa Gee of the York County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and certified the man's death. It was ruled the drowning was accidental, the report said.

The Codorus State Park Police investigated the incident.

The man's name was not released immediately pending notification of all family members, but would be released Wednesday, the coroner's office stated.

The coroner's office said there will be no autopsy.

