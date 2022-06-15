Jewish Community Center to unveil Aquatics Center renovations

The York Jewish Community Center will unveil its newly renovated Aquatics Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony next month.

The Aquatics Center, which has been closed since December, underwent $1.2 million in renovations. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, and the center will officially open to the public on Monday, July 11.

Among the improvements made to the facility were new plaster in the pool and whirlpool, new pool deck and tile, and new windows.

More:York County happenings: Auditions; 'Hello, Dolly!'; JCC golf tournament; Tap Talk

More:York County happenings: Bridge repair; Holocaust Remembrance; blood screening

More:A celebration of Purim, community at JCC

A new state-of-the-art ultraviolet filtration system and HVAC systems also were installed along with new gutters, drainage system, ladders, steps, and backstroke flags. The lighting in the pool also was updated, and the walls and ceiling of the pool area were freshly painted.

Members of the York Community are invited to be a part of the York Jewish Community Center’s “Splash Into Summer Tour Week,” which starts July 11 and continues through July 14.

The week will feature food trucks, raffles and activities to celebrate the reopening of the Aquatics Center. All guests attending Tour Week will receive a free seven-day pass to learn about the community center’s program offerings.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.