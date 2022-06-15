Feds think you should set your thermostat at 78 degrees in the summer...

Leada Gore

It feels like it’s about 1,000 degrees outside so you head indoors to enjoy the nice cool, air conditioned surroundings.

But it 78 degrees really “cool?”

That’s what the U.S. Department of Energy thinks, at least according to its Energy Star savings program. The department recommends keeping your air conditioner at 78° F most of the time, moving it up at least 7° F if you’re out during the day, before dropping back to 78° F in the evening when you return. Before bed, the agency recommends moving it to 82° F.

The reason for those seemingly hot temps is cost savings. Each degree set above 72 can save up to 3% on cooling bills, the department noted.

“Set your thermostat as high as comfortably possible in the summer,” DOE says on its website. “The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be.”

What about ceiling fans?

Ceiling fans can make it feel cooler, even if they don’t lower the temperature like an air conditioner.

There is a change you should make in the summer, however, according to heating and cooling company Trane. Most models of fans have a small switch near the bottom or side of the mounting base of the fan that allows you to change the direction of the blades.

During summer months, your ceiling fan blades should spin counterclockwise, creating a cool breeze and pushing air down. Trane said a fan can make the room feel up to 4° F cooler and consistent throughout the day.