'Beloved colleague, teacher and friend': Central York School Board remembers slain teacher

Central York School Board members sat silently for a moment Monday in shirts commemorating slain teacher Erin Walker.

Walker, 36, died May 22 after she was shot in a dispute with a neighbor who then killed himself.

The community was left reeling, taking to Facebook to share the news and their grief.

A group of former students organized a memorial for her on May 30, which would have been her birthday. The organizers also made shirts for Walker and announced the funds from the shirt sales will go to a scholarship in Walker’s name.

“Ms. Walker was a beloved colleague, teacher and friend,” said Jodi Grothe, school board vice president.

More:Students gather to remember slain Central York teacher Erin Walker

More:'She felt like one of us': Central York community mourns loss of beloved teacher

More:Central York teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide: coroner

One of the memorial organizers, Nick Basile, and high school teacher Ben Hodge both thanked the board for their assistance.

“Walking in here, seeing y’all wearing the shirts ... is something that is really hitting me hard,” Basile said, adding “it’s hit a lot of people hard.”

Basile reminded the board a scholarship fund was started and he wants to build a nonprofit, with permission from Walker’s family, and call it Charlea’s Angel, after Walker’s 3-year-old daughter Charlea.

He said he would appreciate any guidance because he is aware this will be a lot of work and tough.

“For those of you who personally knew Walk, she’d be doing the same thing for anyone else,” he said, adding Walker impacted a lot of people and still will.

Hodge said the high school staff is thankful for how they were allowed to deal with Walker’s death.

"We’ve experienced loss in the district before, but this one was significantly different on a variety of levels,” he said.

Hodge added events such as this are why social emotional learning was important. Social emotion learning was on the agenda for discussion, and one district resident had questioned why it was necessary.

According to the Pennsylvania Education Department's website, social emotional learning is “the process of learning and applying the skills of self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision making.

Hodge said this curriculum is needed when the students come to the teacher about whatever is happening in their lives.

“We are the line of defense to help those kids process, to help those kids plug into resources,” he said.

Hodge said they will connect the students to the right resources to help them process their grief.

“It has to be in the system because bad things continue to happen,” he said.

Hodge said no significant learning can happen if the student can’t focus because they are worried about where their next meal is coming from or having to take care of a small child. If the curriculum is in place, the students will learn and it will show in their grades, he said.

More:Thunderstorms — and a return to summery heat — coming to York County

More:Toby Keith cancels York State Fair concert as he is treated for cancer

More:York County happenings: Auditions; 'Hello, Dolly!'; JCC golf tournament; Tap Talk

In other business: The board will also make a final vote and adopt the budget during the 6:30 p.m. June 20 meeting at the Education Service Center at 775 Marion Road. The meeting will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel.

The budget has a 2.25% tax increase and includes a salary for a School Resource Officer to be positioned in Central York Middle School.

Superintendent Peter Aiken said school officials met with Springettsbury Township officials around May 31 to discuss the possibility of adding the officer. The township previously denied the position because it wasn't in the township's budget.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Aiken said the district has a tentative agreement with the township, but it still needs to be approved at the supervisors' meeting at 7 p.m. June 24 at 50 Commons Drive. The meeting will be streamed on Zoom, which will be posted on the town’s website and Facebook page.

If the Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors approves the officer position, the school board will discuss it again in the July meeting. If it is approved in July, the police will have an officer in place for the first day of school.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.