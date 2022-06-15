After fatally stabbing pregnant woman, man returned with bleach: Police

The victim of a deadly stabbing last month was pregnant, York City police said Wednesday.

After the confrontation, police said the suspect — later identified as Terence Brabham, 35, of Spring Garden Township — allegedly returned to the scene with what officers described as a jug of bleach. Video from the scene showed Brabham jumping out of a second-story window, police said.

Brabham was charged with criminal homicide in the case Tuesday after he surrendered to police and was arrested at the York County Judicial Center. He was then jailed without bail.

Investigators allege he stabbed and killed Tamarra Deloache, 32, in an apartment at a house in the first block of State Street the night of May 17. Police found her body in a bedroom close to midnight that night, and an autopsy showed she had multiple wounds to her head and torso, York City Police said in the criminal complaint.

More:After mistrial, driver seeks to dismiss vehicular homicide case

More:'Diversity Day' event devolves into culture war amid bullying allegations

More:18-year-old drowns at Codorus State Park

The autopsy also revealed Deloache was pregnant at the time, officials said.

Police responded to the apartment with reports of a possible domestic disturbance. While investigating the scene, officers found blood trailing away from the apartment. Investigators checked security video, and they saw a man matching Brabham’s appearance leave the building shortly after 10 that night and walk away, apparently cradling his right hand. Investigators also found a trail of blood droplets along the route, the complaint shows.

About an hour later, security video showed Brabham allegedly returning to the building, carrying what police said was a white jug of bleach. Then about 15 minutes before police responded to calls to the address, investigators allege the video shows Brabham jumping from the apartment's second-story kitchen window.

Investigators found blood on the window sill and on the sidewalk below, police said in the complaint.

As detectives investigated information that came to them, they learned Brabham had fathered a child with Deloache, and that she'd filed for sole custody of the youth two weeks before she died. He was also reportedly upset she was pregnant again by her new boyfriend, the complaint shows.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Brabham and his attorney spoke to investigators about the case Monday morning, according to the complaint. During the meeting, police took a DNA sample from him under a warrant and were shown photos of cutting injuries to two fingers on his right hand.

As of Wednesday, Brabham faced a single homicide charge. It's unclear if additional charges are pending.

Following his arrest, court records show he was arraigned into district court Wednesday morning. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 29.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.