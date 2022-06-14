York College to host international counselors June 17

A group of international educational counselors will visit York College of Pennsylvania campus this week as part of The Great Educator Program.

While the exchange program gives the counselors a chance to learn about American culture and society through discussions on college campuses, the college students also get a chance to show off their college’s programs and facilities.

“International and intercultural exchange opportunities like those offered by The Global Educator Program promote openness, perspective-taking, and the value of diversity in approaching the world’s problems,” according to a college news release.

It also causes students in other countries to become more interested after learning about American culture from the counselors.

The goal of the program is to create connections that will bring people together and "bridge differences in times of crisis."

The release said this round of counselors, who will be on campus Friday, represents India, Singapore, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates.

