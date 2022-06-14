Toby Keith cancels York State Fair concert as he is treated for cancer

A cancer diagnosis for country artist Toby Keith will mean that country superstar will not be performing at the York State Fair on July 29.

Keith announced Sunday on social media that he has been battling stomach cancer and is canceling upcoming concert dates, with the York State Fair being one of them.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” Keith said on social media. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

York State Fair announced the cancellation on its Facebook page on Sunday, but did say that country artist Tracy Byrd will still be performing on July 29.

“We are already working to find a replacement act for that evening and hope to have an announcement soon,” a statement from fair organizers said. “Ticket holders will be able to use their tickets for the replacement act or elect to get a refund. Refund information will be available soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with Toby and his family as he recuperates and we look forward to hopefully hosting him at a future York State Fair!”

