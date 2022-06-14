Thunderstorms — and a return to summery heat — coming to York County

After a stormy Tuesday, the National Weather Service in State College is forecasting warmer temps and lower rain chances in the days ahead of Father’s Day weekend in York County.

This comes as a heat wave that set record temperatures across the Southwest and Midwest heads eastward, prompting widespread heat advisories. In York County, high temperatures are expected to return to the 80s and 90s this week despite sporadic thunderstorms midweek.

The National Weather Service Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said up to 107.5 million people will be affected by combination of heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches through Wednesday.

After a calm Tuesday night with a low of 64, rain chances go up to 30% on Wednesday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m. Rainfall amounts are predicted to be less than a tenth of an inch, with a high temperature of 86.

Rain chances stay at 30% Wednesday night, with a low of 67. New rainfall amounts will be minimal at a tenth of an inch.

Rain chances increase to 50% on Thursday, with the majority of those showers coming after 3 p.m. New rainfall amounts are expected to be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. A high of 86 degrees is expected.

Rain chances remain at 50% into Thursday night with a low of 71. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are expected.

Friday will be warm, with a high near 89 degrees going down to a low of 63 Friday night.

Saturday will be a bit cooler, with a high of 77 degrees predicted and a low of 55.

Father’s Day Sunday should be just as nice, with a high of 77 degrees predicted and a low of 57.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.