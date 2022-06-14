Gunshots damage two cars in the middle of the day in York City

Gunshots were fired in York City on Tuesday afternoon, but no people were hurt.

York City Police Lt. Daniel Lentz said two cars were damaged, but no people were struck by the gunfire. The incident happened at about noon in the 600 block of North Pershing Avenue.

More:York County set to invest further in broadband services

More:'Diversity Day' event devolves into culture war amid bullying allegations

More:'He did not want to shoot': Man charged after Walmart confrontation led to gunfire

Police were looking for the suspect or suspects involved but did not have anyone in custody, Lentz said, soon after the incident.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.