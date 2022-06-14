'Diversity Day' event devolves into culture war amid bullying allegations

Northeastern High School's Diversity Day was intended to teach students to embrace the things that make each of them different.

Instead, it led to accusations of bullying by parents and students and two school board members calling to remove any discussion of sexuality from next year's event.

The whole affair took Northeastern community members by surprise, with various teachers and parents saying it left many students feeling unwelcome.

“The message being received is that LGBTQ students should be invisible, go back in the closet," said Lori Riddle, a mother of Northeastern graduates. She suggested that the board needs to get educated on gender and identity issues.

A former adviser for the school's Diversity Club, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of concern for possible reprisal, said the event was in no way sexual — despite the outcry from some on social media.

“This situation is worse than what most people think and nearly all of it is due to close-minded parents ranting about things they don't have first-person accounts of,” the adviser said.

Diversity Day is an optional event that is student-run and funded by the club and was teacher-monitored to ensure materials were appropriate for school, according to Elliot Simcoe, a 2022 graduate, a Diversity Club officer and an organizer of the May 6 event.

The former adviser said the event consisted of an hourlong presentation of videos that included dances, cooking demonstrations and a fashion show. Tables showcasing various cultures were available for students to visit in separate classrooms in case students wanted to opt out on some tables.

“All groups, activities and rooms adhered to Northeastern School District standards — in no way was sexual content or promotion of any sexual acts found in any of the rooms,” the adviser said.

Simcoe said some blowback was expected — but not from the school board. He didn’t see anything inappropriate happen but suspects some issues stemmed from students who dressed in their identified gender, which may have made other students uncomfortable.

Another student organizer, who was uncomfortable being named, said she saw parents of other students ridicule her work on Facebook. She defended the event online.

She felt the parents' response reflected a larger pushback against LGBT people — not the specifics of the Diversity Day event.

"A lot of that controversy is where that was stemming from," she said.

Some of the parents expressed dismay that they weren't told about the event soon enough, the student said, or that the Diversity Club was forcing its opinions on fellow students.

"I didn't agree with that because we have one day and not even a whole day," she said, explaining the event was only about two hours long.

The student said she's forced to accept the prevailing mainstream culture all the time. Students from the Diversity Club should be able to have their worldview represented if other students are allowed to wear MAGA hats and T-shirts to school, she added.

"It's not a welcoming feeling," she said, adding: "It shouldn't be like this at all."

Some of the conflict was aired during a May 16 school board meeting.

“I think sometimes in the culture we are currently living in, we look at sometimes diversity as the things that separate us and make us different," said board member B.J. Volkert.

He suggested that differences should be discussed but to keep “sexuality” out of it because there are opportunities where "sexuality" can be taken the wrong way or misconstrued.

Student representatives at the meeting said they were confused.

Volkert elaborated that sexuality doesn’t need to be publicized because it can be obscene, immodest and inappropriate. He said sexuality is what causes movie ratings.

“If Hollywood sees the logic in restricting because of those things, I think we also should in schools,” he said.

He explained that “the nature of sex is touchy” and added that the topic should go through extra hoops because of the subject's sensitive nature.

Concerned parents should be assured students are not put in front of sexual content, he said. Student representatives said nothing like that happened and pressed him further to understand if he was concerned about sex or sexual orientation.

“Those are two pretty hard things to separate,” he said. “Sexual education and sexual orientation is able to segment, but you can’t really separate sex and sexual orientation, I mean, that’s the base of the word.”

Jamie Lagana agreed with Volkert and said that when he walked the schools, he noticed many different kinds of “sexual type ideas” that he didn't think appropriate.

The board accepted Lagana's letter of resignation at the following meeting in June. It was unclear why Lagana resigned, and he did not respond to a request for comment.

Board members Kristin Stroup and Vanessa Snell said there was miscommunication about defining sexual education and sexual orientation. They said the board members need language training to be on the same page. Board president Mike Redding said there will be an agenda item for training to talk about the terms in better detail.

Tyler Kramlick, the board's vice president, later said the board will have a retreat at the start of the next school year and is planning to include a training session similar to the training given to the district's teachers and administration to help understand the issues and terminology.

One parent, who asked to be anonymous to protect her child's identity, got involved after her child — who is a cyber student and volunteered at a Diversity Day table — texted his mother about concerning events that day.

The mother said she learned that a private, parent-run Facebook was “doxxing” children by identifying students wearing Pride clothes during Diversity Day or who had engaged in student protest after the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that suggested overturning Roe v. Wade.

The former Diversity Club adviser shared similar experiences, saying she saw parents describing the Black Lives Matter activists as terrorists. She also heard many students at the LGBTQ tables were verbally harassed and some were made fun of by fellow students. Black students also reported to the adviser that they faced harassment because of their participation in Diversity Day.

“Parents on social media have compared LGBTQIA+ topics being part of Diversity Day to inviting Hitler to be a guest there,” the adviser said.

She overheard a parent at the May meeting say LGBTQ students shouldn’t be allowed in school so her child does not have to guess other students' genders.

The mother decided she needed to attend every meeting to be more vocal for her child. She never went to them before, she said, because everything was OK when her two older children attended school.

“I knew that, even if there were things that I didn’t agree with, it wasn’t going to be like this," she said.

At the June meeting, Simcoe said: “Even if you don’t support us, support the safety of the kids. The consequences are real.”

Simcoe cited a JAMA Pediatrics study that found that over 50% of trans teens are almost six times more likely to attempt suicide than non-trans students, a demographic that he is a part of.

Despite the controversy and heated social media rhetoric, the advocates said they felt the board heard them. Nonetheless, they plan to return to make sure the students are heard.

Tesla Taliaferro, president of the Rainbow Rose Center, a local advocacy group for the LGBTQIA+ community, said members intend to continue to rally behind the students who hosted Diversity Day.

"And to have a presence at the school board meetings so that we can ensure that those who would celebrate the diversity of our student body, as well as our full communities, do have their voices heard,” he said.

It is often those complaining who are heard, he said, but those supporting Diversity Days also need to be heard — not just when voting for school board members but also at the district meetings.

Taliaferro added that a number of school districts are struggling with the same problem. Meanwhile, York County Pride itself faced opponents who attempted to have the event's permit at Cousler Park revoked.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

