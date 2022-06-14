Conspirator pleads guilty to helping recruit gang members in murder plot

A Maryland man admitted to his role in a murder-for-hire and robbery conspiracy that led to the deaths of two Pennsylvania men and a witness in federal drug case six years ago.

Jerell Adgebesan, 34, pleaded guilty in a federal court Monday to participating in the murders of Wendy Chaney, Brandon Cole and Phillip Jackson at a barn in Franklin County in June 2016, the federal attorney’s office in Harrisburg said in a news release.

Adgebesan faces a possible life term in prison when sentenced, according to prosecutors. He’s one of 14 people charged in or connected with the case.

Chaney, 39, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was involved with two men — Kevin Coles and Torey White — and their drug operation when they learned she was cooperating with federal investigators. Prosecutors alleged Cole, White and another man, Devin Dickerson, put out a contract to have Chaney killed.

In the process, Adgebesan and yet another co-defendant, Kenyatta Corbett, allegedly recruited members of the Baltimore-based Black Guerilla Family for the hit at a barn in Mercersburg, promising they could take $20,000 from a safe on the property along with any drugs or guns they could find, the release shows.

Police found Chaney and two men —Cole, 47, of Fayetteville, and Jackson, 36, of Mercersburg — were shot and set on fire, and their hands were zip-tied behind their backs, in the barn on Jackson’s property. Chaney and Cole died the scene, while Jackson died a short time later at York Hospital, according to the release.

Investigators believe Jackson and Cole were killed to keep them from talking about the plot. No money was found on the property, but drugs and guns were stolen.

Of the other people charged in the case, according to the release:

A jury convicted Kevin Coles, 36, of Hagerstown on counts of murder-for-hire, robbery and drug trafficking at trial in April, and he’s awaiting sentencing;

Torey White is scheduled to go to trial in 2023;

Devin Dickerson, 31, of Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dealing heroin and crack, and is awaiting sentencing;

Christopher Johnson, 31, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire and other counts, and is awaiting sentencing;

Corbett, 38, of Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to counts of robbery and being an accomplice to using a gun during a robbery, and is awaiting sentencing;

Joshua Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to participate in the murder conspiracy and was sentenced to more than eight years in prison;

Two other Hagerstown men pleaded guilty to robbery and being accomplices to using a gun during a robbery;

One man pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a witness, two men were sentenced for attempting to intimidate a witness, another man pleaded guilty to obstructing the grand jury’s investigation, and a woman pleaded guilty to lying to a grand jury.

