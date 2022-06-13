Woman dies from injuries months after home invasion and assault

Staff report

An Adams County woman has died months after being assaulted in a home invasion.

Barbara Laughman, 79, of Greens Springs Road in Adams County, died at 10 p.m. Wednesday at Encompass Health in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Laughman and her husband were assaulted in their home on Dec. 22 after David Schaffer, 54, forced his way into the home.

Laughman's husband shot and killed Shaffer, Pennsylvania State Police said.

But Barbara Laughman suffered critical injuries and never recovered, according to the coroner's office.

Her death was ruled a homicide. Because Shaffer is dead, there will be no autopsy, the coroner's office said.

State police in Gettysburg are in charge of the case.

