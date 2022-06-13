18-year-old dies after crash on I-83

Staff report

An 18-year-old has died after a crash on Interstate 83, the York County Coroner's Office announced.

Adrianna Reith, of Hemlock Drive in Chanceford Township, was driving on I-83 just after 1 a.m. Friday when she lost control of her 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt near Exit 31 (Arsenal Road), the office said in a news release.

Reith was ejected from the vehicle and critically injured. She was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where she died at 6:50 p.m. Friday, according to the release.

There will be no autopsy, but routine toxicology tests will be performed, the coroner's office said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

