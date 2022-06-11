Woman accused of kidnapping 2-year-old girl captured in Philly

A woman wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a 2-year-old girl last weekend was captured Friday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Maria McKenzie, 27, was caught by Philadelphia Police around 5 p.m. Friday, a post on the Springettsbury Township Police Department's Facebook page said.

She was being held in Philadelphia until arrangements could made to extradite her back to York County.

McKenzie faces charges of kidnapping, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, interference with the custody of a minor and theft by unlawful taking, according to court records.

More:2-year-old girl abducted from Springettsbury Township, Amber Alert issued

More:Police search for woman who allegedly stole car with child inside; 2-year-old is safe

McKenzie has been on the run since the car was found abandoned June 5 in Philadelphia with 2-year-old Mya Campbell still inside. McKenzie was alleged to have taken the vehicle as it sat outside a Royal Farms convenience store on Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township earlier that same day.

The girl's mother had run into the store to get something while the child was asleep in the car when the vehicle was taken around 3:23 p.m. An Amber Alert about the missing child was posted shortly after.

Philadelphia Police received a 911 call about a car matching the description of the vehicle on East Clearfield Street in the Kensington District of Philadelphia just before 6 p.m. that day. The girl was later taken to the St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for observation.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.